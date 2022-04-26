By Sabina Mammadli

The construction of a "Zefer" reservoir on the Zarisli River, which will supply water to Shusha, will be completed by late May, hydrologist Ahmed Mammadov has said.

He said that the reservoir will mainly serve the development of tourism.

"The volume of the reservoir will be 10 million cubic meters. The reservoir will be filled once for use solely for tourism purposes," the scientist noted.

Mammadov added that a bridge will be built next to the reservoir.

"The reservoir will have a capacity of 7 million cubic meters. In the future, all the villages of the city of Shusha will be provided with water. In prospect, it will be done until 2040," he stated.

Now Azerbaijan is restoring all the reservoirs that were under occupation - Khudafarin, the largest reservoir with a capacity of 1.6 billion cubic meters, Giz Galasi, Sugovushan, Khachin, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, Ashaghi Kondalanchay and Aghdamkand. The construction of a new reservoir - the Hakarichay reservoir is on the agenda.

The Sugovushan water reservoir and canal will be renovated as well. The length of the canal is 5.2 km, and after the repairs, it will be possible to supply water to a large area. The Khachinchay reservoir and a 7-km canal, which is right under Mount Farrukh, will also be renovated.

The reconstruction of the Tartarchay Left Bank canal, the water management complex of Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions, as well as the identification of water sources is also on the agenda.

Additionally, a new reservoir is to be built in either Zangilan or Gubadli region, and the construction of these canals will allow the opportunity to irrigate 10,000 hectares of land in the near future.

In short, the issue of land reclamation and irrigation in Azerbaijan is very acute today. Azerbaijan has a favorable climate and fertile land, which means that with the right approach and using advanced technology, the country will achieve its goals very soon.

