By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Karabakh Revival Fund will sign a memorandum of cooperation in the coming days, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Fund Rahman Hajiyev said at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha.

Currently, the Karabakh Revival Fund continues to provide support to numerous projects in Shusha. At the same time, around 30,000 trees will be planted in the regions. The tree planting has already started in Zangilan and us expected to continue in Aghdam.

There are many proposals and plans regarding the diaspora, he added.

Notably, Karabakh Revival Foundation was set up under the presidential decree in 2021 in order to ensure a modern and decent living conditions in the liberated territories, to carry out construction, restoration and landscaping work in all areas, as well as to support the continuous improvement of safe living, efficient activities and prosperity.

The Fund provides financial support and attracts investment to the activities towards the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the transformation of this region into a sustainable economy and a prosperous region while ensuring the development of public-private partnership in this area, as well as carrying out necessary awareness campaigns at home and abroad.

Karabakh Revival Foundation is financed through donations provided by individuals and legal entities, grants, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

Earlier in April, Karabakh Revival Foundation and the Culture Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding.

The memorandum covers the restoration, reconstruction and protection of the historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It also contributes to sustainable settlement in the liberated territories.

The document aims to create favorable living conditions, and develop and transform these territories into prosperous regions.

The 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha features panel sessions on the topics "Tasks facing the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period; action plan/road map", "Contributions of the Azerbaijani Diaspora to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh".

The two-day Congress brought together over 400 diaspora representatives and guests from 65 countries. The first Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 2001. The second, third and fourth congresses took place in accordance with the orders of President Ilham Aliyev in 2006, 2011 and 2016 respectively.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz