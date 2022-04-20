The State Social Protection Fund has provided about 800,000 citizens with social benefits and pensions in January-March 2022.

Of these, 413,000 citizens were provided with social benefits and 365,000 with a monthly presidential pension.

Some AZN 197 million ($115.8m) were spent on allowances, which is by 34 percent or AZN 50 million ($29.4m) more than in the same period of the last year. In addition, AZN 132 million ($77.6m) were spent on pension payments, which is by 26 percent or AZN 28 million ($16.4m) more.

Moreover, in total, 330,900 benefits were provided through the electronic system, including 110,100 benefits in the first quarter of 2022.

Under the president's decree, three packages of social reforms covering half of the country's population after 2018 were implemented, with an annual financial value of AZN 6.5 billion ($3.8 billion).

Over the past four years, the national average wage has grown by about 40 percent, the median wage has increased by 74 percent, and the minimum wage has multiplied.

The minimum pension increased 2.2 times, while the median monthly pension increased by 65 percent. Allowances and pensions for low-income groups increased by 2.5 to 3 times on average, and by more than 3 times in some cases.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

