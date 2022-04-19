By Trend

The US would like to see more of its companies operating in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told Trend, speaking at an open door day event held at the US embassy in Baku on April 19.

According to Litzenberger, successful de-mining and restoration of the liberated lands of Azerbaijan are very important for the return of former refugees to their native lands, and the US supports this process.

"The US companies are already working in the liberated territories in such areas as energy, and de-mining," he added..

The US companies will be able to expand their participation in projects in the liberated territories by participating in open tenders, Litzenberger said.

