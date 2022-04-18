By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a new administrative building of Azerbaijan’s Theology Institute on April 11, Trend reports.

Trend’s film crew got acquainted with the new building and also learned about the impressions of the institute's teachers and students.

The teachers and students expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the great support of the religious sphere in Azerbaijan, and for the most modern conditions created in the new building.

According to the institute’s rector Agil Shirinov, its students are taught knowledge about all major world religions.

"This is a display of the respect of the Azerbaijani state, represented by President Ilham Aliyev, to the religious traditions existing in our country," Shirinov said. "The main goal of the Theology Institute is to teach our students knowledge about religion on a scientific basis, beyond superstition and radicalism, in accordance with the modern era."

"As President Ilham Aliyev noted, tolerance is our way of life. Azerbaijani traditions of multiculturalism are being studied and taught in foreign universities today," added the rector.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz