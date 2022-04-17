By Trend

The delegation of Georgian cultural figures, ecologists, Turkologists and bloggers honored memory of Azerbaijani citizens who died as a result of the shelling from prohibited weapons by the Armenian army of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on October 11 and October 17, 2020, Trend reports.

Guests laid flowers at the place where the bloody terrorist act took place.

Terrorist act committed in the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, is another terrible tragedy committed against the Azerbaijani people after the Khojaly genocide.

Bloody terrorist acts are still being committed due to the fact that the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide remain unpunished.

Missile attacks on civilian objects and residential buildings by Armenia violate the rules of Geneva Conventions and other international documents.

---

