By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has described his phone conversation with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on April 11 as constructive, Trend reported on April 13.

"As a follow-up to the agreements reached, I had a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. We discussed a number of practical steps. I think that the talks with the Armenian foreign minister were professional and constructive. The next steps will be taken. Azerbaijan has shown goodwill. We will move forward in this direction once we see the other side's positive steps," Bayramov told journalists in Baku.

He noted that progress was made on the five key items put up by Azerbaijan at the Brussels meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, which are also favorable for Armenia.

"Everyone knows that Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of the normalization of relations with Armenia," Bayramov said.

Further efforts are anticipated to be taken in the restoration of relations between the two nations, the minister added.

"A meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held on April 6 at the initiative of EU Council President Charles Michel. During the meeting, the foreign ministers of the two countries were instructed to begin work on a peace agreement. We consider this a very important step," he said.

Speaking at a Baku-based UN conference on April 13, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan has always adhered to UN principles.

"Azerbaijan has always been committed to establishing peace, strengthening diplomatic relations with other countries and the Charter of UN," Bayramov stressed.

The minister described the conference being held at ADA University as part of a series of activities to mark the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's UN membership.

Bayramov recalled that ADA University hosted a conference on the simulation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) model in 2022 as well.

He stressed that Azerbaijan prioritizes initiatives within the framework of the NAM.

ADA University hosts a Model UN conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the UN-Azerbaijan partnership on April 13.

The conference was co-organized by the UN Office in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, ADA University and ADA Model United Nations (ADAMUN).

The opening ceremony is attended by over 120 government and UN officials, as well as academicians, civil society and media representatives.

---