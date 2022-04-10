One of the victims of the April 3 explosion in a Baku nightclub, Aykhan Fatullazade, has died.

Fatullazade, born in 2001, died today in one of the private clinics. His condition was assessed as critical.

The fact was confirmed to Trend in the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Overall, four people have died and 37 got injured as a result of the explosion. In addition, 14 cars, one apartment and two non-residential facilities were damaged.

