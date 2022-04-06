In our modern world, it is almost impossible to live without knowing foreign languages. Foreign language plays an important role in building science, education, business and international relations. Of course, the English language is more important and dominant in this direction.

English language in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, which has become a leading country in the region since gaining independence, is far ahead of its neighbors in economic terms. Instead, it ranks last in South Caucasus in terms of foreign language skills. Statistics from international research centers prove that the pace of development of the English language in Azerbaijan is slow. What the reason is?

The number of people with high intellectual level is now much higher than before, but a satisfactory environment in terms of language skills has not yet been formed. The reasons are the lack of English language courses, of special teaching methods, and high market prices.

What is the solution?

Our modern life is fully electronic. As a result, we have the opportunity to get a useful product without wasting time. In this regard, the formation of new startups has made our work even easier. Now we get everything we want with a single touch without leaving our comfortable space...

"Time is the greatest wealth" was not expressed in vain. Now everyone wants to get a high quality product with little time. Based on this, DillBill, which specializes in teaching English, offers you a wide range of educational opportunities without wasting time. Speaking English as soon as possible is one of the most important problems that DillBill solves. Most importantly, students have the opportunity to join the class at any time and place they want. All these factors take the platform one step further.

Let's get to know DillBill better

Despite its inception, the company has taught 7,000 hours of English class to more than 1,000 students. DillBill aims to gain a foothold in the global market as soon as possible by operating in 3 countries. An additional advantage is that Azerbaijani and foreign teachers work as a team on the local platform. DillBill announces Student Internship Program, so students who successfully complete the program are eventually hired and have their first career opportunities here.

One of the main achievements of the project is its ability to enter the global market in a short period of time. Several well-known startup accelerators in the United States and Europe are already interested in the potential of the platform and appreciate it in the rankings. The initial success of a German investor in the DillBill family can already be described as a great success.

The large number of startups focused on the global market in our country plays a major role in the development of the non-oil sector. Thus, dependence on the oil sector is declining.

We hope that DillBill, playing the leading and flagship role, will delight us with even greater international success in the future.

