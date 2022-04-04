The closing ceremony of Tatarstan local stage of the “The 1st Debate Championship of ICYF-ERC” was held in Kazan city on April 3.

The event was organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and leading youth organization of Tatarstan "Selet".

It should be noted that, the international project aimed at increasing of intellectual level and leadership skills among youth in OIC region are implemented in the countries at initial stage, then at international level there will be championship of debates with the participation of winning teams from the countries. As mentioned, this project was held firstly in Azerbaijan upon the ICYF-ERC’s initiative. In forthcoming months at basis of gained Azerbaijani experience, there will be held championships in other countries, organized by the ICYF-ERC.

The two-day online and audience debates focused on global climate change, the role of international organizations in reducing youth unemployment, the importance of environmental factors in investment projects, the role of distance education in knowledge acquisition and other relevant topics.

At the closing ceremony of the event, on behalf of Vusal Gurbanov, Acting Director General of the ICYF-ERC, Said Omanov and Aygul Gabdrahmanova, Director of the Selet Youth Organization, greeted the participants and emphasized the role of such events in the development of leadership skills of young people, the successful exchange of creative ideas and proposals within the OIC-Russian Federation dialogue. The speeches also praised the intensification of cooperation between ICYF-ERC and Selet in recent years.

At the end of the Debate Championship, the winners were awarded certificates and prizes.

It should be noted that only Azerbaijan, the Central Asian republics and a number of countries in the Eurasian region will participate in the competitions for 2022. It is planned to increase the area of ​​the competition in the coming years.

