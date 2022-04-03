By Trend

Two foreign citizens were injured in explosion in Baku, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) public legal entity.

An Italian citizen was taken to the Republican Clinical Hospital, his condition is stable.

A citizen of Senegal was taken to the Narimanov Medical Center, his condition is assessed as serious.

An explosion occurred in the LocationBaku nightclub in the center of Baku, on Tarlan Aliyarbekov Street. According to preliminary information, as a result of the incident, one person died, 31 people were injured.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz