By Laman Ismayilova

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on April 4-5.

During her visit, she will present the Council of Europe Action Plan for Azerbaijan for 2022-2025.

The Action Plan for Azerbaijan 2022-2025 was adopted by the Committee of Ministers on 16 February 2022. It is a strategic programming instrument that aims to bring Azerbaijan’s legislation, institutions and practice further in line with Council of Europe standards in the areas of human rights, the rule of law and democracy.

The Action Plan is intended to support the country’s efforts to honour its obligations as a Council of Europe member State; it serves to bring the legislation into line with European and international standards, enhance institutional capacities, introduce best practices and, ultimately, to improve living standards for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Council of Europe’s Office in Baku will attend the presentation.

