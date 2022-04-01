By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Uzbekistan’s UZA National News Agency plan to expand the exchange of experience in the field of media, the editor-in-chief of the Uzbek agency Gairat Khonnazarov told Trend.

He made the remark following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Trend and UZA on April 1.

According to Khonnazarov, this memorandum will improve the exchange of information, and facilitate the exchange of experience between employees of the two news agencies.

"I think that our agencies have a lot to learn from each other," Khonnazarov said.

According to him, this memorandum will contribute to greater coverage of Uzbekistan in the international media.

