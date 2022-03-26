Regarding the media statement of Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State Jalina Porter about the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan made on March 25, 2022, we would like to bring to the attention of the State Department official that unfortunately, the United States, as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group has not taken any effective steps to end the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, which has lasted nearly for 30 years.

Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity on the basis of international law and ensured the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on its own.

Currently, the administrative territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" does not exist, but there are Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, which are part of Azerbaijan.

It is irresponsible for a US State Department official to make such a statement on the basis of fake Armenian propaganda.

We would like to emphasize once again that the Republic of Azerbaijan is on its sovereign territories.

