By Trend

The Azerbaijani pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 exhibition, which is nearing completion, has aroused a particular interest among the visitors during the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

The events and expositions dedicated to Novruz were met with great interest.

On March 20, a concert was held in the pavilion with the participation of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tunzala Aghayeva.

In the coming days, the celebration of Novruz will also continue with concert programs. Everyone who is in Dubai during the holiday period will be able to feel the atmosphere of Novruz by visiting the Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020.

--

