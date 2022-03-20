President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration work carried out in an individual house in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar region.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady of the work done.

He noted that during the 44-day war, as a result of military operations, 16 individual houses became partially unusable in the liberated Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district. One of these houses has been overhauled.

The rooms of the house have been restored to a high standard and modern design.

The yard has been landscaped and trees have been planted in the area.

