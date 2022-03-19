By Trend

Over 30 tons of humanitarian aid was sent from Azerbaijan to Kyiv, the Executive Power (EP) of Baku city told Trend.

"In response to the appeal of the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan, humanitarian assistance in the amount of more than 30 tons of food and other necessary means provided was sent to people affected by the recent developments in Ukraine. The aid was provided by the Executive Powers of Baku and its districts, as well as city residents," said the statement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz