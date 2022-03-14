By Trend

There should be no need for a third party in negotiations on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said at the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports.

"We talk about peace and stability. But for this, there must be the same understanding in Armenia. In my opinion, there should be no need for a third party in peace negotiations. Azerbaijan and Armenia should sit at the same table and negotiate," said the minister.

---

