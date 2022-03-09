The Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA has announced a tender for the purchase of a business class car, a crossover, a complete set for the model range (preference is given to models with a diesel engine).

Those wishing to participate in the survey of proposals must submit the required documents by 23:59 (GMT +4) April 1, 2022.

Opening of the tender packages will take place at the end of the deadline for submission of applications.

For additional information, please follow the link on TRACECA website - http://www.traceca-org.org/en/home/quotation-requests/ and via following address:

General Aliyarbayov Street 8/2, Baku

Phone: (+994 12) 598 27 18;

E-mail: [email protected]

Contact: Levan Gulua

---

