By Sabina Mammadli

The evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine requires expedient measures to alleviate the impact of the current situation on civilians, Azerbaijani Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev has said.

Aliyev said this during his speech to the 11th UN emergency special session.

He stated that Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian assistance in the form of medicine and medical equipment, as well as other necessities to the people of Ukraine on a bilateral basis.

Aliyev expressed deep regret in his speech that the ongoing crisis has resulted in significant casualties, particularly among civilians.

He stressed the importance of civilian lives and infrastructure being protected and safeguarded at all times, calling for strict adherence to international humanitarian law.

The envoy emphasized that the situation must be resolved diplomatically and in accordance with international law, reiterating calls for immediate dialogue to avoid further escalation and direct negotiations between the parties.

Following the escalation of tensions and the outbreak of hostilities, Azerbaijan sent €5 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has announced that it will provide free fuel to ambulances in Ukraine.

Concerned about recent events, representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora and Azerbaijani citizens gathered outside the Ukrainian embassy in Baku on February 27 to express their support.

President Ilham Aliyev had telephone conversations with both Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

Later, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called Moscow and Kyiv for dialogue to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"Ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to help those affected. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance and calls on both sides to dialogue," he said.

The minister expressed Azerbaijan's regret over the situation in Ukraine. Bayramov noted that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, underlining that human rights must be constantly observed.

"Azerbaijan regrets that the ongoing situation in Ukraine leads to human casualties, especially among the civilian population," he said.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov said that 3,000 Azerbaijani citizens left Ukraine for Moldova on March 3.

Under President Aliyev's order, Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) will operate daily flights to evacuate Azerbaijani citizens affected by the events in Ukraine.

The evacuation flights will be free of charge for Azerbaijani citizens, according to AZAL.

On March 1, the company already carried out an evacuation flight, returning 176 Azerbaijani citizens to the country.

“Azerbaijan also organizes other charter flights to evacuate our compatriots from Ukraine to neighboring countries. Thus, 336 citizens of Azerbaijan were brought to Baku by these flights on February 28 and March 2,” the company said.

