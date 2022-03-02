By Sabina Mammadli

President Ilham Aliyev has approved two agreements earlier signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Azertag has reported.

He signed a decree approving the "Agreement on cooperation between the government Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey in the mining industry", which was signed on December 22, 2021.

According to the agreement, after it enters into force, the Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry will ensure that its provisions are followed.

In another paragraph, it was stated that Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry will notify the Turkish government of the completion of internal procedures required for the agreement's entry into force.

Meanwhile, President Aliyev signed another decree that approved the "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey on cooperation in the field of fish farming", which was signed on November 11, 2021, in Ankara.

Azerbaijan's Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry is ordered to ensure the implementation of its provisions after it enters into force.

The Foreign Ministry is instructed to notify the Turkish government of the completion of domestic procedures required for the agreement's entry into force.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion.

It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

