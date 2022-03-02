By Sabina Mammadli

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens entered the territory of Hungary from Ukraine through border checkpoints over the past two days, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has reported.

At the border checkpoints, a duty-free 15-day visa has been issued for Azerbaijani citizens who are to be evacuated to their homeland in the coming days. As the committee added Azerbaijanis capable of moving from Ukraine to Poland and Hungary can stay at Azerbaijan Houses operating in these countries.

The head of Azerbaijan House in Hungary, Ibrahim Safarli, said that the Azerbaijanis were brought to Budapest from the Hungarian border cities. They were accommodated in Azerbaijan House, in the homes of compatriots in the Hungarian capital, as well as in hotels in Budapest.

Representatives of diaspora organizations maintain constant contact with them.

On March 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) evacuated 176 Azerbaijanis from neighboring countries to Baku on a charter plane due to the situation in Ukraine.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv evacuated 500 Azerbaijani citizens, supporting them to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Lviv.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.

Azerbaijan House in Poland can be contacted by phone at +48 732 858 585, and House of Azerbaijan in Hungary - by phone at +994 50 662 19 89.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani government, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, together with the relevant state bodies, continues to work on the evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine to their homeland.

