By Sabina Mammadli

Two Azerbaijanis have been injured as a result of the military hostilities in Ukraine, local media has reported.

The video footage, posted on local news websites, depicts the view from a car moving in the direction of a road with black smoke visible in the distance.

The driver and passenger are driving in the direction where the smoke is coming from while recording with a phone and commenting on what is happening in the Azerbaijani language.

At some point, shots can be heard and the bullets hit the people in the car. Further footage is incomprehensible as the phone falls down. However, according to the exclamations, the passengers have been injured.

On February 24, Baku urged Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine to avoid military concentration zones.

In light of the situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advised citizens not to travel to areas of military concentration (border areas in Ukraine's eastern region) and to avoid military facilities in the country.

On February 25, the Foreign Ministry said that due to the closure of Ukraine's airspace, Azerbaijani citizens are currently unable to leave the country by air.

In this regard, it recommended Azerbaijani citizens, who are in serious danger in Ukraine, to enter Moldova's territory by land through the border checkpoints of Ocnita and Palanca, which are located on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

"Due to the current humanitarian situation, the Moldovan side will not require COVID-passports from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border," the ministry added.

Citizens with questions can contact the Azerbaijani embassy in Moldova by phone: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277, or by e-mail: [email protected], the statement added.

The ministry also offered the citizens to contact the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv - (+38057) 7000531 and via [email protected] for special cases.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to the appeal of the leaders of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Lugansk People's Republic" decided to conduct a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law throughout the entire territory. Ukrainian media report explosions in a number of cities.

