By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Central Bank has put an AZN 20 banknote with a Karabakh theme into circulation.

On the eve of the Central Bank's 30th anniversary, the issuance was carried out as part of the rejuvenation of national currency using the most recent innovations and technology available in worldwide practice.

The main design elements on the currency dedicated to the Karabakh motif are images of swords, helmets, and shields that depict the Azerbaijani people's power, strength, and determination, as well as a number of design elements, including the word 'Karabakh' and the victory symbol- Khari Bulbul flower.

The latest security elements in the renewed AZN 20 banknote include 3D hologram, miraculous "Spark Live", watermark, visually impaired recognition feature, vertical design, security thread, intaglio print, micro texts, etc.

The Bank highlighted that the new AZN 20 currency would circulate alongside the old banknote of the same value indefiniitely and will be legal tender.

In accordance with worldwide practice, the Central Bank modifies the design and security mechanisms of banknotes on a regular basis in order to improve the battle against counterfeiting and to take advantage of the most recent technology and innovation. In this regard, revised banknotes in the denominations of AZN 1, AZN 5, and AZN 50 have been in circulation since early 2021.

The National Bank of Azerbaijan was formed on February 11, 1992, by presidential order, and was renamed the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on March 18, 2009. The Central Bank's principal purpose is to preserve price stability within its legal authority, to arrange and ensure the operation of centralized interbank and other unregulated payment systems, and to support the stability of the banking system.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

