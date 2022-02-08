By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a privatization auction on March 3, 9 and 15, 2022, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, 25 vehicles will be put up for auction on March 3, 18 vehicles - on March 9, 18 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, while one unfinished building and 20 vehicles - on March 15.

The ministry also said that interested participants can observe the auctions online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction should select the ‘Electronic auction’ section on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

