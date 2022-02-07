By Trend

Delegation of Azerbaijani parliament, headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, arrived on an official visit to Estonia, Trend reports citing the press service of the parliament.

At the Lennart Mary Tallinn Airport, the delegation was met by Estonian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anneli Kolk, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Estonia Anar Maharramov and other officials.

During the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is expected to meet with the President of Estonia, the Chairman of the Parliament and other officials of the country.

---

