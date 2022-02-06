The Azerbaijani army positions have come under fire by members of the illegal Armenian armed group in the direction of Tartar region's Gapanli village from the Azerbaijani territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, the Defence Ministry reported on February 6.

The illegal armed group members shelled the Azerbaijani positions from 0023 till 0212 (GMT+4) on February 6.

The Azerbaijani army returned fire immediately. As a result of the incident, no Azerbaijani civilians or servicemen were injured. A building was damaged in Gapanli village.

It was revealed that the members of the illegal Armenian armed group were drunk and opened fire.

The commanders of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center were immediately informed about the incident.

