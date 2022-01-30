By Trend

Azerbaijan prevented drug trafficking through its territory thanks to the liberation of its lands from Armenia’s occupation, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani customs structures and the professional holiday of customs officers, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev said that thanks to the prevention of drug trafficking, more than two tons of narcotic drugs have been revealed since the second half of last year.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz