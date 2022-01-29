By Trend

The Training and Service Complex in the Bina settlement of the Khazar district of Baku, in the opening ceremony of which President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took part, serves to education, social well-being, ensuring comfortable and decent living conditions for citizens.

Trend's film crew visited the newly built Training and Service Complex and got acquainted with the modern conditions created there.

A Member of Parliament from the Khazar district Soltan Mammadov told Trend that earlier there was no school, kindergarten and other social infrastructure on this territory. Taking into account the request of the residents of the village, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation created a modern infrastructure here in a short time and handed it over to the use of the residents.

"President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva always attach great importance to the development of the education sector and the improvement of the living conditions of citizens. The complex created in the settlement of Bina is another manifestation of this policy. One of the main principles of the activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is the creation of new and modern educational complexes in the country. To this end, new schools are being built throughout the country, including in the towns and villages of the city of Baku," he said.

He added that, today, modern infrastructure projects are being implemented throughout the country. Along with the restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, creative work is being carried out in every city, district and village, which indicates a strong economy of the country.

The residents of Bina settlement, in turn, expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Local resident Nabi Imanov noted that the commissioning of this modern complex in the settlement made the residents very happy: "We are very happy about this, since there was no school, kindergarten, emergency room, post office in our settlement. We are immensely grateful to the President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva."

Residents of the settlement Khuraman Mammadova, Nazakat Akberova, Elnara Babayeva, Fatma Yagubova and others stressed that people always feel the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. They expressed satisfaction with the great conditions created and expressed gratitude to the leadership of the country.

Trend presents the video footage.

