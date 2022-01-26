By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Land Forces Operations Commando military unit has conducted training exercises, the Defence Ministry reported on January 25.

“The commandos worked out various methods of opening passages by crossing the obstacles, as well as moving in harsh climates and areas with sharp relief,” the ministry said.

Military personnel carried out tactical activities to destroy fictitious enemy forces in the settlements as part of the drills, which were carried out in accordance with the training plan.

The commandos successfully completed all of their missions. It should be noted that the exercises were designed to improve the combat capability of the Commando units.

On December 24, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

