By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army's engineering troops are clearing roads to ensure the free and uninterrupted movement of [serivicemen and military hardware of] military units in the liberated lands, the Defence Ministry reported on January 25.

"In order to maintain the combat capability of troops stationed in the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions at a high level, including the uninterrupted provision of units conducting combat duty in difficult climatic conditions, the Azerbaijani army's engineering troops continue activities on clearing snow and keeping them in constant working condition," the ministry said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan continues to improve combat training, as well as the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in the liberated lands. The country has inaugurated several military units and other military facilities on its liberated territories following the victory in the 44-day war with Armenia.

The newly-established military units have been provided with all the necessary conditions to meet the needs of the personnel serving in the difficult climate and terrain, the ministry reported earlier.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10, 2020.

---