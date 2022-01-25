By Sabina Mammadli

Thirty-two people hiding abroad and charged with serious crimes have been apprehended and extradited to Azerbaijan, Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev has said.

He made the remarks during an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor-General's Office Board based on the 2021 results.

“As a manifestation of the effective cooperation between the organization and foreign partners, 32 people hiding abroad and charged with heavy and especially grave crimes have been detained and extradited to Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.

Aliyev said that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan's ties with foreign authorities and international organizations have been strengthened in order to raise the international profile of local prosecution authorities.

The prosecutor-general stressed that bilateral cooperation documents were signed in 2021 with the Investigative Committees of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the Prosecutor-General's Offices of Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

