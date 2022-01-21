By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on January 22. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 0°C at night and 5-7 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will intensify some places.

The temperature will be -2 °C and -7 °C at night, 6-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -8 °C and -13 °C at night and 0-15 °C in the daytime.

---

