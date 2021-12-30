By Sabina Mammadli

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has applauded the volunteering activities of the Regional Development Public Union (RDPU) across the country and stressed its hard work to contribute to Azerbaijan's progress.

Aliyeva made the remarks in a congratulatory letter addressed to the 5th anniversary of the public union held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

“Volunteering means continuing the charitable traditions of our people. Thanks to young people like you, today volunteering has become a national movement, penetrating many areas of activity,” she said.

In her letter, the first vice-president said that the public union has been actively involved in almost all spheres of social life for the past five years.

The letter emphasized that the representatives of the RDPU showed a real example of citizenship and patriotism in support of the front during the 44 days of the Great Patriotic War. It was noted with regret that there are also martyrs among the volunteers of the organization. Aliyeva expressed gratitude to mothers who have raised heroic children who were ready to die for their Motherland.

"Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, constructive work is being carried out in every corner of our country, where territorial integrity has been restored, including on the liberated territories. I am confident that the Regional Development Public Union will continue to work hard to contribute to the work for the progress of Azerbaijan, remaining true to values such as service to the people and the state. Although our goals will change as new ideas and plans come to us, our main goal - to serve the people of Azerbaijan - will remain unchanged,” Aliyeva continued in the letter.

Presenting at the meeting, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov noted that a number of projects have been successfully implemented in the country over the past five years on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. It was noted that one of the main tasks of the public union has been to establish a successful mechanism for strengthening ties between citizens and government agencies.

An appeal was addressed to Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the employees and volunteers of the RDPU. Congratulations were extended on the occasion of the Great Victory, the liberation of native Karabakh, gratitude to the heroic Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and respect for the souls of our martyrs.

Afterward, gratitude letters and gifts were presented to the volunteers of the RDPU who took part in the Patriotic War and distinguished themselves by their special activities in the Public Union.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz