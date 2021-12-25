Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your 60th birthday. Expressing you my best regards, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your high state position.

Taking this opportunity, I wish further development and prosperity to Azerbaijan, as well as strengthening its positions in the international arena.

I am confident that the traditionally friendly relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan will continue to develop.

Sincerely,

Nguyen Xuan Phuc,

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

---