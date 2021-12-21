By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev has appointed new military prosecutors to liberated Kalbajar and Gubadli regions, Trend reported on December 21.

Under Aliyev's order, Mahir Bayramov and Elshan Mursalov were appointed as military prosecutors to Kalbajar and Gubadli regions respectively.

On April 1, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on ensuring a more effective organization of the work of military prosecutor’s offices in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands following the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

The order envisaged the creation of the military prosecutor's offices in liberated Gubadli, Kalbajar and Aghdam regions on the basis of the Karabakh military prosecutor’s office.

Under the order, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to take relevant measures to provide buildings, equipment, communications, vehicles and other organizational and technical means for the establishment of the aforesaid military prosecutor’s offices.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to submit a proposal to the Azerbaijani president within two months on increasing the staffing limit of prosecutor’s offices and other employees hired to work.

Furthermore, the Cabinet of Ministers was authorized to take measures to provide the Fuzuli military prosecutor’s office with buildings, equipment, communications and other organizational and technical means for organizing its activity in Fuzuli city, as well as resolve other issues arising from the order.

