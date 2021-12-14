By Vugar Khalilov

The Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated a criminal case against the Armenian football players who insulted the Azerbaijani flag, the Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on December 14.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office described the incident as a gross violation of the fundamental international norms and principles, which aimed to instigate national hatred and enmity against Azerbaijan.

"Demonstrating its aggressive nature once again, Armenia's military and political leadership continue its provocative actions against our country with gross violation of the fundamental norms and principles of international law with the intention of national hatred and enmity," the statement said.

The necessary measures will be taken to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime together with the prosecutor's offices of other countries, as well as relevant government agencies, it added.

The criminal proceedings were initiated under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 283.2.3 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity by an organized group) and 324 (desecration of the state flag or the state emblem of Azerbaijan).

It should be noted that recently, some traditional and social media outlets published video footage depicting Armenian footballers insulting Azerbaijan’s national flag.

