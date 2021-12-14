By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels, Belgium on December 14, Trend has reported.

The meeting between the two leaders will be held on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the EU with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, the report added.

Before the abovementioned trilateral meeting on December 14, Aliyev and Michel will have a bilateral meeting.

President Aliyev is also to meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on December 14.

Aliyev will join the meeting of the North Atlantic Council, the supreme body of the Alliance, in the "NATO + Azerbaijan" format.

On December 13, Aliyev left for a working visit to Brussels to participate in the 6th summit of the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit.

On November 26, a trilateral meeting was held among Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

In the statement signed as a result of the trilateral meeting, the sides stressed the speedy implementation of projects aimed at revealing the economic potential of the region, including the opening of railways and highways.