By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery troops have conducted live-fire drills, the Defence Ministry reported on December 3.

Conducted under the 2021 combat training plan, the drills were aimed at improving the military personnel’s swift decision-making, as well as other professional abilities by carrying out fire control in cooperation with various types of troops, the report added.

As a part of the drills, the artillery units were deployed to the assembly areas and took firing positions in designated areas, the ministry said.

The units eliminated the imaginary enemy's targets with accurate fire and successfully completed the assigned tasks, the report concluded.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

