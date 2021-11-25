By Trend

Four more trains for the Baku metro will be delivered from Russia to Azerbaijan in 2022, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, spokesperson for the Baku Metro CJSC, told Trend on Nov. 24.

Mammadov said that the trains will be delivered until next summer, and after the completion of commissioning and testing, they will be launched on the line.

"The contract signed in 2019 with the Russian Metrovagonmash company envisages supply of 20 wagons (four trains) for the metro annually during three years. In past years, the orders [for the supply of trains] were timely implemented, and next year trains will certainly be delivered. Currently, work is underway on technical conditions. In 2022, the production of trains will begin in line with the requirements of the Baku metro," he added.



