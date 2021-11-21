By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels in December, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva has said.

Abdullayeva made the remarks while commenting on the EU Council president's proposal to hold a meeting of the Azerbaijan and Armenian leaders within the framework of the upcoming summit of the Eastern Partnership countries.

Abdullayeva noted that Azerbaijan had agreed on the meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan.

"The Azerbaijani side is always open to political dialogue and welcomes such contacts," she said.

The spokeswoman reminded that President Aliyev had repeatedly voiced on international platforms Azerbaijan's position in the context of the post-war realtities.

"We believe that the Brussels summit and the meeting to be held within its framework will create additional opportunities," Abdullayeva noted.

The worst escalation of tension was registered between the sides on November 16, 2021, that is a year after Baku and Yerevan signed a cesefire deal through Russia's mediation on November 10, 2020, to bring to an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

