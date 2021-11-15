By Trend

The purpose of the Armenian terrorist attack in the village of Dashalti was to provoke a fire fight, the editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said during the "Problems of strengthening peace in the Caucasian region" press conference, following the Russian-Azerbaijani conference in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

On November 13, an Armenian terrorist threw a grenade at a post with Azerbaijani and Russian servicemen in the village of Dashalti. He was detained by the Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.

“We saw an attack by an Armenian terrorist against Azerbaijani servicemen and Russian peacekeepers. I am absolutely convinced that the purpose of this was to provoke a firefight, which would've resulted in casualties from both Azerbaijani and Russian sides,” Korotchenko said.

"This was the main task, which the illegal armed Armenian formations located in Karabakh continue to stick to," he added.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz