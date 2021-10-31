By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku has condemned the decision of the US authorities to release from custody the Armenian terrorist, who killed Turkish consul Kemal Arikan in Los Angeles in 1982.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva made the remarks in response to a media question about the release of Armenian terrorist Hampig Sassounian.

"We condemn the decision to release ASALA member Hampig Sassounian, an Armenian terrorist who assassinated Turkish diplomat Kemal Arıkan in 1982 in Los Angeles, USA. The release of a terrorist is dangerous, and it serves to promote terrorism," she stated.

The spokesperson recalled that while in prison, in an interview with the Armenian military magazine “Hay Zinvor” in 2012, Sassounian described himself as a soldier. He then expressed a wish to serve in the Armenian military in Karabakh, occupied territory of Azerbaijan at that time, which demonstrates that he is an unreformed terrorist.

"According to the information disseminated in the Armenian media, this terrorist is in Armenia; any attempts to glorify the terrorist must be suppressed," Abdullayeva added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz