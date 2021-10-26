By Trend

Azerbaijan will open an embassy in the Vatican, Trend reports.

In this regard, at a meeting of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, the draft law ‘On the establishment of the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan under the Holy See’ was discussed.

The MPs noted at the meeting that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in the Vatican will make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

After discussions, the bill was recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Parliament.

