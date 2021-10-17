Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has shared a publication related to the anniversary of the missile attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja city by Armenia, on its official Twitter page on October 17.

"Remembering the victims of the atrocious attack of Armenian forces on Ganja city of Azerbaijan with sorrow", the Twitt reads.

On October 17, 2020, Armenian armed forces fired missiles at Ganja and Mingachevir. The death toll in Ganja reached 13, and 52 people were injured. As a result of the Armenian shelling of Ganja, 20 houses were completely destroyed.

Starting from October 4, 2020, at 10:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed units deliberately targeted the civilian population of Azerbaijan by subjecting the country's second-largest city- Ganja, which is not relevant to the region where the hostilities took place. Ganja came under rocket fire on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17. As a result of this horrific terrorist attack, 26 people were killed and 175 were injured. Civilian infrastructure and vehicles suffered enormous damage.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

