Armenia needs to show political will and a constructive approach, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said at the 6th meeting of foreign ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Mammad-Guliyev said that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries that supported the convening of the CICA.

In his speech, he said that after the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, work is underway to restore these territories.

“These territories have been declared a zone of ‘green energy’ and are being restored taking into account the concept of ‘smart city’ and ‘smart village’,” Mammad-Guliyev said.

