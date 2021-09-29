By Trend

Cooperation between Turkey and Russia is a serious assurance of stability on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.

President Putin made the remark during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi (Russia).

“The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center (operating in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district) is actively operating. This cooperation is a serious assurance of stability and coordination of the parties’ positions on further steps aimed at a truce,” Putin said.

