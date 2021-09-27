By Trend

The new head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco commemorated martyrs of the 2020 Second Karabakh War with a minute of silence, Trend reports referring to the official’s Twitter page.

“As Azerbaijani people commemorate today the Remembrance Day, I held a minute of silence in my office to the memory of those who lost their lives in last year's conflict, with thoughts about families who lost their dear ones,” Michalco tweeted.

On September 27, 2020, the memory of the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War has been honored with a minute of silence in Azerbaijan.

This day a year ago, the Second Karabakh War began, which lasted for 44 days. As a result of the war, the Azerbaijani army liberated the Azerbaijani territories from almost 30-year Armenian occupation.

In connection with the anniversary of this historic event, activities are held throughout the country in memory of the martyrs who heroically died in the struggle to restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The country also honors the memory of civilians who have become victims of Armenian aggression.

