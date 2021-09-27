By Trend

We are proud that we raised children who became martyrs during the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories. We are proud of our children and the Victory of Azerbaijan, the parents of the martyrs told Trend on Remembrance Day.

During the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people united and dealt a crushing blow to the enemy, they said.

As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who heroically fought during the 44-day Patriotic War and raised the Azerbaijani flag on the liberated lands, as well as to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Remembrance Day is celebrated on September 27. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020.

