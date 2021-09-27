By Trend

A minute of silence to commemorate the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been observed in the city of Shusha, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

A nationwide minute of silence to honor the memory of the second Karabakh War martyrs was observed at 12:00 (GMT+4) on September 27 across Azerbaijan, including in Shusha.

The tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was raised to the sounds of the national anthem at the Flag Square, and volleys were fired into the air. Then, the heroic soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army marched towards the Shusha fortress.

Today, commemorative events to honor martyrs of the second Karabakh War will be held in all mosques, churches, and synagogues of all the cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

The decision was made to annually mark September 27 as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

